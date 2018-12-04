Friends is staying on Netflix through 2019

NBC

Netflix might've disappointed us by canceling Daredevil, but it delivered some good news on the Friends front on Monday.

The sitcom, which aired on NBC from 1994 to 2004 and has been on Netflix since 2015, won't be on break from the streaming service in 2019.

The Holiday Armadillo has granted your wish: “Friends” will still be there for you in the US throughout 2019 pic.twitter.com/Yd0VqRzk3r — Netflix US (@netflix) December 3, 2018

"The Holiday Armadillo has granted your wish: 'Friends' will still be there for you in the US throughout 2019," the US account tweeted -- a reference to the season 7 episode in which Ross improvises a new holiday character after being unable to find a Santa suit.

The UK and Ireland account confirmed that the show will remain available there too -- a very good thing, since it was only added in January of this year.

"The One Where Friends is Going Nowhere, Don't Worry," it replied to one worried fan.

Now playing: Watch this: What's new to stream in December 2018

These concerns were sparked over the weekend when people spotted that the show would only be available on Netflix until Jan. 1.

They were fueled by industry speculation that Warner Bros., the studio that owns Friends, wouldn't renew its deal with Netflix as it prepares to launch its own streaming service in late 2019 (to compete with Disney+), Variety reported.

Regardless, you'll be able to watch any of the show's 236 episodes on New Year's Day and beyond. Perhaps a rousing rendition of Smelly Cat is in order?

Every new movie and show on Netflix: The December 2018 edition.

CNET's Holiday Gift Guide: The place to find the best tech gifts for 2018.