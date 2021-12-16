Friends Experience interactive tour is coming to six new cities

The Friends Experience

Fans of the sitcom Friends will now be able to relive the series with new tour locations for The Friends Experience. The experience, which was first launched in New York City, Boston, Chicago, Atlanta and Dallas to celebrate the show's 25th anniversary, lets visitors re-create moments from the show with props and sets modeled after those in the show, like Monica's kitchen and the iconic Friends fountain.

Next year, the experience will be coming to six new cities: Nashville, Tennessee; Denver; Phoenix; San Francisco; Washington, DC; and Toronto. You can go to the Friends Experience website to join the waitlist and learn more about opening dates and ticket sales when they become available.

The Friends Experience's New York City flagship will continue to sell tickets through March 27. Those tickets cost $45 plus taxes and fees, and can be purchased via the Friends Experience New York page.

In addition to set re-creations, visitors can see original props and costumes from the show and can shop at the Friends Experience store. (The store is also open to the public.) The New York City location also has a grab-and-go cafe within a re-created Central Perk.

COVID-19 protocols will be in place for the tours, including social distancing, mask requirements and "thorough cleaning and sanitization measures," according to a release.

If you're looking to refresh your memory on the series (or watch it for the first time), all episodes are streaming on HBO Max.