Friday's top deals: Free games, $7 LED light strips, $16 desk lamp with phone charger

To kick things off, there's an interesting . The smartwatch is on sale for $250, which is $50 off the regular price. But you'll also get $50 in Kohl's Cash to use between June 1-20 and 5% in Kohl's Rewards (so around $12.50). Although the Sense was down to $240 at Amazon just last week, these perks add up to a much better deal.

Read CNET's Fitbit Sense review to learn more about the product, keeping in mind it was based on the original $329 price tag. Meanwhile, check below for an entirely different smartwatch option.

As always, these deals are available for a limited time and while supplies last. All codes and coupons are valid as of this writing.

Afrog Amazon seller: Afrog Price: $16.08 with promo code L33V8888 Need to shed a little light on your workspace? This lamp is amazingly versatile, especially at this price. It has a fully adjustable LED arm, five brightness levels and five color modes -- all accessible via simple touch controls. The base offers up a Qi wireless charging pad for your phone (or earbuds, if they support that kind of charging), plus a USB port for topping off other devices. There's even an auto-off timer you can set for 30 or 60 minutes. All this for 16 bucks? Yes, please.

Gosund Amazon seller: TanTan Direct Price: $7 with on-page 5%-off coupon and promo code 60U5Z9ON I have mad love for light strips like these, which you can stick behind TVs (bias lighting!), underneath cupboards, along headboards and just about anywhere else you can think of. This one is app-controlled but also supports Alexa and Google voice commands. A mere seven bucks buys you a 16.4-footer, but you can also get a pair of those (so 32.8 feet total) for just $11 with the same coupon and code. Fun with LEDs, people! At an absurdly good price.

Sega Long weekend ahead -- why not spend it revisiting the trenches of World War II? Between now and May 31, if you add Company of Heroes 2 and Company of Heroes 2: Ardennes Assault to your Steam library, they're yours to keep forever. Free. No charge. The two games have a combined value of $70, according to Steam. Although they were released back in 2013, these real-time strategy titles hold up extremely well. Read GameSpot's Company of Heroes 2 review to learn more. As for Ardennes Assault, it's a standalone expansion (read: a complete game in its own right) and a single-player campaign. The only requirement, of course, is a Steam account and the accompanying client software. While you're at it, consider grabbing the Windows version of Among Us free from Epic Games. It's the desktop version of the super popular mobile game. That freebie requires an Epic account and Epic's client.

Amazfit Having tried pretty much every Amazfit product under the sun, I'm not sure how I missed this one. The Neo looks like the digital watches we all thought were pretty cool back in the late '70s and early '80s. If you're into all things retro, this is worth a look. Unlike those "dumb" watches of yesteryear, the Neo has a decidedly modern feature set: workout tracking, heart-rate monitoring, phone notifications and so on. (I'm not sure how well any of that plays out on the LCD; haven't had the chance to test-drive this yet.) Of particular interest: Its battery can last for up to 28 days, according to Amazfit. The watch is available in your choice of three colors. If you're looking for something more modern, the Amazfit Band 5 fitness tracker is on sale for just $32 right now.

