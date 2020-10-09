As you might expect, from here on out it's going to be all Prime Day all the time. For now, one last batch of "standard" deals before the madness begins.

First up, an interesting (semirelated) discovery: This is unconfirmed, but I've heard from a few folks that Amazon Prime subscribers who purchase a or ($30 and $29, respectively) from Amazon qualify for the $10 small-business credit -- meaning you'll receive an email with a promo code good for $10 to spend on Prime Day. Although this isn't specifically mentioned on either product page, this banner does appear on both:

Why this offer doesn't extend to all Wyze products, I'm not sure. Also, the Band and Scale sell for $25 and $20 from Wyze directly, but that doesn't include shipping -- which brings their prices right in line with Amazon's.

Personally, I'd skip the Wyze Band, which is better on paper than it is on your wrist. But the Wyze Scale is pretty great.

Koogeek Amazon seller: Protected Equipment Price: $10 with promo code KQ6FHDIL It's crazy how expensive these things were at the beginning of the pandemic and gratifying that they're now totally affordable. This model runs on two AAA batteries (not included) and stores the last 32 readings. Also, unintentionally hilarious product photo notwithstanding, the thermometer doesn't shoot a big laser at your forehead.

Bowflex A measly $50 discount isn't much of a deal, to be honest. But indoor exercise bikes are insanely popular right now, so I'm sharing this just as a point of information. And at $950, the Bowflex C6 is more affordable than competing bikes from NordicTrack, Myx Fitness and, of course, Peloton. What's really significant is that it doesn't require a subscription to any kind of service. Instead, you have the option of pairing it with apps like FulGaz, Zwift and even Peloton. But you can also park the bike in front of a TV or add a tablet if you'd rather just watch Netflix. Read more about the C6 in my roundup of the best Peloton alternatives that cost less.

Sable Is there anything better than climbing into a warm bed on a cold winter night? (That's a rhetorical question; the answer is, objectively, no.) Currently selling for $72 at Amazon (where it has a 4.3-star average rating), this flannel pad offers 10 heat settings and an auto-off timer you can set for one to nine hours. Use code CHEAP20 to get this exclusive price, and note that shipping might take one to two weeks.

Best Buy You may have seen Amazon's 43-inch Insignia Fire TV for $200, which is pretty good. But if you want a TV of that size for really, really cheap, check out Best Buy's deal right now (which is available for My Best Buy members; otherwise you'll see the regular $140 price tag). It's "only" a 1080p screen, but let's admit what we all know: 4K is overkill and unnecessary on a 43-inch TV. Best Buy's model has no built-in smarts, either, but assuming you don't already have a Fire TV, Roku or other streamer lying around, you'll likely be able to scoop one up for around $20 next week. Wondering if it's a smart move to buy a super-cheap TV? Check out the latest episode of the Cheapskate Show podcast, below!

Have a great weekend, everyone, and I'll see you back here next week for all the Prime Day fun (and deals, natch).

