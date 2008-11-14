CNET también está disponible en español.

Friday Poll: Does 007 have a license to sell?

Since Quantum of Solace opens Friday, we got to thinking: what would be the best product placement imaginable for a Bond film? Vote in our poll.

Bond-ing with gadgets
What would be the best product placement in a Bond film?

Voice-controlled Google search on iPhone
Lethal Wii device in Q's training lab
Flying Tesla Roadster
Ernst Stavro Blofeld's MySpace page
Sheep-hurling SPOT watch, the result of Microsoft's investment in Facebook



From tricked-out Aston Martins with passenger-ejector seats to ballpoint-pen grenades and fake nipples (no, really, go watch The Man With the Golden Gun), James Bond movies are known for their gadgetry.

And since Quantum of Solace opens Friday, we got to thinking: what would be the best product placement imaginable for a Bond film? We have a few ideas, but we might not have covered everything, so if you can think of the perfect tech promotion for a Bond flick, let us know in the Talkback section below.

