Friday Poll: Does 007 have a license to sell?

EON Productions

From tricked-out Aston Martins with passenger-ejector seats to ballpoint-pen grenades and fake nipples (no, really, go watch The Man With the Golden Gun), James Bond movies are known for their gadgetry.

And since Quantum of Solace opens Friday, we got to thinking: what would be the best product placement imaginable for a Bond film? We have a few ideas, but we might not have covered everything, so if you can think of the perfect tech promotion for a Bond flick, let us know in the Talkback section below.