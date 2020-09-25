Cheeps, I'm increasingly frustrated with coupons and promo codes that disappear or stop working -- as I'm sure you are. I'm working with Amazon sellers to try to prevent this from happening so often. But the reality is that over 150,000 Cheapskate newsletter subscribers and tens of thousands of Facebook and Twitter followers often end up clamoring for what might be a few hundred units. Even if the seller has, say, a thousand in stock, they can go very quickly.

I appreciate your patience when a code doesn't work or a product is already sold out by the time you get to it -- but I understand your aggravation as well. I'm not sure what the solution is, but trust me that I'm trying to find one.

Today, I've got a few quick hits -- and there's only one promo code in the bunch. It's from Amazon proper, so it should stick around at least through the day. (Famous last words.)

Sarah Tew/CNET Still in the market for a Chromebook? Woot has refurbs from Acer, Google and Samsung, with prices ranging from $150 to $430. Take note, however, that a couple models are no longer eligible for automatic OS updates from Google. You may be able to update them manually (if that's even necessary -- it may not be), and you can always install Linux as an alternative.

Amazon Yesterday I recommended waiting before buying any of Amazon's newly announced gear, because Prime Day discounts are just around the corner. Turns out you don't have to wait even that long. Right now, you can use promo code ECHO2PK to save $30 when you preorder two all-new Echo smart speakers. That brings your net price down to $85 apiece. Click the button below to see that deal. Another option: Use promo code DOT2PACK to save $20 on two all-new Echo Dot speakers. That gets you out the door for $80. Both models are due to ship on Oct. 22.

Now playing: Watch this: All of the announcements from Amazon's crazy fall event

I know it's not much, but any kind of a discount on a brand-new, not-even-shipping-yet Apple product is noteworthy -- which is why this deal may not last long. (The product page already says supplies are limited.) Why not save even more and get the Apple Watch Series 3 for $199? CNET's Patrick Holland makes the case for choosing the SE instead -- and I mostly agree. This deal is for the 40mm GPS model, space-gray aluminum with black sport band.

De'Longhi This isn't on sale, but it's a new product -- and a really good one, based on my preliminary tests -- at a notable price. Plus, it's sold out nearly everywhere, but for the moment Target has it in stock. The Stilosa is a manual coffee-maker with a 15 bar pump and stainless-steel boiler, features you typically find only in pricier machines. You can pull one or two shots at a time, and there's a steam wand to froth up your milk for lattes and the like. As noted, I'm just getting started with this, but so far I'm genuinely loving it. And it's way, way cheaper to operate than a Nespresso, with zero capsule waste to boot.

Have a great weekend, everybody, and I'll see you back here on Monday!

