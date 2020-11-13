Friday deal roundup: $13 Oxo Brew, $60 Lenovo Smart Display, $99 power tower and more

In today's cheapskate biz, it's rare when a super-popular deal lasts more than five minutes. So I feel obligated to point out, in case you missed it the other day, that Best Buy still has the 70-inch Hisense 4K UHD Android TV for $400. Not sure for how much longer, but this is day three of that deal.

Meanwhile, I've rounded up some other gems to jump-start your weekend. (Speaking of which, here's the perfect binge: The Queen's Gambit on Netflix. Mrs. Cheapskate and I burned through the entire thing last weekend. So good. When you're done, read CNET's spoiler-heavy Queen's Gambit ending explainer.)

Homestine Amazon seller: Vivien Leacock Price: $9.99 with promo code XB8G89B3 Homestine? Vivien Leacock? Whatever. A digital kitchen scale is kind of a must-have these days, especially now that we're all cooking and baking at home so much more. This is one of the lowest prices I've seen on one. It can toggle between five units of measurement and claims to be fully waterproof (though I certainly wouldn't submerge it).

Oxo I've been talking up this thing for a good month now, having discovered it during my quest to make better coffee at home on the cheap. I use mine almost daily now; just grind up some beans, pour some hot water and presto: fabulous cuppa joe. Plus, no pod waste for landfills. This is the first time the Oxo Brew has been on sale in nearly a year. I didn't mind the regular $16 price tag, but this feels like an especially good deal. Great for you, great for a gift.

MaxKare Amazon seller: Clover-US Price: $99.19 with on-page $13-off coupon and promo code pullup22 A power tower is a home-gym essential, allowing you to do dips, leg-lifts, chin-ups and push-ups. Amazon is home to dozens of them, all pretty similar, most priced anywhere from $130 to $170. This Cheapskate-exclusive discount gets you out the door for $99 -- one of the best power-tower deals I've seen. (This particular model has never sold below $120.)

Tyler Lizenby/CNET Looking for an easy way to video-chat with friends and relatives? Obviously you can do that with your phone, tablet or laptop, but there's something to be said for a dedicated device that sits on a table or countertop. Lenovo's Smart Display 7 looks like a Google Nest Hub, offering both touch- and voice-powered Google Assistant and a built-in camera for calls. It also has an RGB sensor that adapts the screen image to the color of the room. Cool. If you're seeking an affordable Echo Show alternative, this is a bit cheaper than the Show 8 was at its Prime Day low.

XSplit If you spend any time at all in front of a webcam, consider adding Vcam to your video arsenal. In just about any app (Zoom, Skype, etc.), it can blur your background (effectively creating a video bokeh effect) or replace it with an image, video, even a YouTube stream. Very cool. Use promo code CHEAP40 to knock the $20 sale price down to just $12, the lowest it's ever been. You can also use the VCam for free, but it adds a watermark to your video.

