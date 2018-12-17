Fresh Prince star suing Fortnite developer for allegedly using 'Carlton Dance'

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Fortnite developer Epic Games has been slapped with another lawsuit over the use of dance moves in the super-popular video game.

Alfonso Ribeiro, who played Carlton Banks on the sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, is suing Epic for allegedly using the "Carlton Dance" in Fortnite without his permission, according to a complaint filed Monday. Earlier this month, rapper 2 Milly also sued Epic for using his "Milly Rock" dance.

The game features a dance, or "emote," called "Fresh" that resembles the "Carlton Dance." You can see the similarities in the video below.

"It is widely recognized that Mr. Ribeiro's likeness and intellectual property have been misappropriated by Epic Games in the most popular video game currently in the world, Fortnite," law firm Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht, which is representing Ribeiro, said in a statement. "Epic has failed to compensate or even ask permission from Mr. Ribeiro for the use of his likeness and iconic intellectual property."

Ribeiro is seeking "his fair and reasonable share of profits" that Epic earned by using the dance, and wants Epic to stop using the dance, the law firm added. Ribeiro is in the process of copyrighting the dance, according to the complaint.

The law firm representing the actor is "pursuing similar claims" against NBA 2K developer Take-Two Interactive and Visual Concepts on Ribeiro's behalf, it said in its statement.

Epic didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. Take-Two Interactive, which owns Visual Concepts, declined to comment.

Here are the full complaints:

First published Dec. 17 at 3:34 p.m. PT.

Update, 4:39 p.m.: Adds that Take-Two Interactive declined to comment.