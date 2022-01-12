Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot trailer: 'What the hell is my life?'

Peacock screenshot by Leslie Katz/CNET

A trailer for Will Smith's Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot, called Bel-Air, dropped Monday, offering a first look at the upcoming dramatic take on the popular '90s sitcom. In the series, a street-smart teen from Philadelphia moves in with his wealthy relatives in the tony Southern California enclave of Bel-Air.

"This town will try to make you forget who you are and where you came from," the trailer begins, as scenes of actor Jabari Banks, who plays Will, flood the screen. "Don't let it do that."

You know the Banks family, but not like this. From executive producer Will Smith and Westbrook - #BelAirPeacock is streaming February 13. 🚕 Let's go home. pic.twitter.com/r6LD6y2yK3 — Peacock (@peacockTV) January 10, 2022

The cast also includes Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, Akira Akbar, Jimmy Akingbola, Jordan L. Jones and Simone Joy Jones. Smith, Quincy Jones, Benny Medina, and original series creators Andy and Susan Borowitz are executive producers.

Bel-Air is set to kick off on Feb. 13. The show was approved for a full two season in 2020, and will be available to watch on Peacock.

The reboot stems from a fan-made trailer, which showed a more realistic, dramatic version of the characters and is "like a cross between Creed, The O.C. and Riverdale," wrote my CNET colleague Mark Serrels. That footage grabbed Smith's attention in 2019. Now, the new show's becoming a reality.