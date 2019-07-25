French 'Green Goblin' fails in first attempt to fly from France to England

Jack Chan/Xinhua via Getty

Franky Zapata, the French inventor who looked a whole lot like Spider-Man's archnemesis the Green Goblin as he flew a hoverboard through Paris during June's Bastille Day celebrations, took an unsuccessful first shot at flying his turbine engine-powered Flyboard Air across the English Channel on Thursday. He'd given himself "a 30% chance of succeeding."

He took off from near Calais, France, on Thursday morning and flew across the Channel towards St Margaret's Bay in Dover, England. He'd planned to make the 22-mile journey in around 20 minutes, with a quick stop on a boat to refill his power pack with kerosene, the Associated Press noted.

Unfortunately, he fell into the water when he tried to land on a boat for refuelling -- his wife Christelle told AP the waves moved the platform he was aiming for too much. Zapata wasn't injured in the fall, and French divers rescued him quickly.

🇫🇷🇬🇧 HAPPENING NOW: "Flyboard" creator Franky Zapata lifts off from Calais, France to cross the English Channel @frankyzapata #flyboardair pic.twitter.com/j3l96lURa3 — Bloomberg TicToc (@tictoc) July 25, 2019

"He will do it again," Christelle said, according to AP. "He never sits back after a failure."

Zapata's attempt was timed to mark the 110th anniversary of the first aerial crossing of the Channel -- Louis Bleriot's 1909 trip took 37 minutes.

Unsurprisingly, the internet continued its comparisons to the Marvel Comics villain.

Zapata's company didn't immediately respond to a request for further comment. Its site noted that the Flyboard Air isn't available for recreational use, and it would require 100 hours of training on its water variant if it was. So you can't become Green Goblin any time soon -- it'll probably take at least two sequels.

