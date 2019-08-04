A French inventor flew across the English Channel on a jet-powered hoverboard on Sunday, after an unsuccessful attempt last month. Franky Zapata's 22-mile journey across the Strait of Dover took a little more than 20 minutes.
Zapata, a former jet ski racing champion, drew comparisons to Spider-Man's archnemesis Green Goblin as he flew a hoverboard through Paris armed with a rifle during July's Bastille Day celebrations. The board can reach a height of nearly 500 feet and travel at a speed of 87 miles an hour.
"For the last five to six kilometers I just really enjoyed it," Zapata told reporters on arrival, according to Reuters. "Whether this is a historic event or not, I'm not the one to decide that, time will tell."
In his previous attempt, Zapata took off near Calais, France, on his invention -- the turbine engine-powered Flyboard Air -- and flew across the channel toward St. Margaret's Bay in Dover, England. However, he fell into the water when he tried to land on a boat for refueling midway through the trip.
Zapata received a $1.4 million grant from the French government to help finance the development of the hoverboard.
The attempt was part of the 110th anniversary of the very first cross-channel flight. French aviator Louis Bleriot made the first airplane flight across the channel on July 25, 1909.
Discuss: French 'Green Goblin' crosses English Channel on hoverboard
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.