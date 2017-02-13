Weather disasters in France, California tug on social media

CNET

Snow-related deaths in France and mass evacuations near a California dam are the top trends across Facebook and Twitter on Monday.

An avalanche on the French Alps has killed at least four people, while heavy rainfall in California has created the potential for a massive dam failure and forced nearly 190,000 people to flee their homes.

Social Cues is our look at what people are talking about across social media. Here's what is trending on Monday morning:

Oroville Dam: Northern California officials ordered an evacuation Sunday for residents near the country's tallest dam. The 770-foot-tall dam's emergency spillway has suffered erosion and is at risk of letting a 30-foot high wall of water break through from Lake Oroville. The dam was trending on both Facebook and Twitter amid the rush to prevent a disaster of vast proportions.

French Alps: An avalanche in Tignes, France, killed at least four people near a ski resort on Monday. Both Tignes, France and the French Alps are trending on Facebook and Twitter, respectively. Emergency workers are trying to save five known survivors who are trapped. The avalanche was reported to be about 400 yards wide.

United States Department of Education: Five days after Betsy DeVos was confirmed as education secretary, the department is facing social media scorn for a glaring mistake. In a now-deleted tweet from Sunday, the @usedgov account misspelled the name of the late W.E.B. Du Bois, a historian and civil rights activist. The department reposted the tweet with the proper spelling, but people have been flooding the account with screenshots of the typo. Both the Department of Education and Du Bois are trending on Facebook as well.

Alternative for Germany: The right-wing party Alternative for Germany has voted to kick out one of its own leaders after his remarks about a Berlin memorial for victims of the Holocaust. Bjoern Hoecke called the memorial a "monument of shame" and encouraged Germans to embrace all their history with a positive attitude. His statements went too far, even for the anti-immigration party, which voted to oust him. The vote is trending on Facebook as Germany's election season approaches.

Sandusky: The Ohio city, not the disgraced Penn State coach, is trending on Twitter after Ohio Gov. John Kasich announced he will give the 2017 State of the State address there. The news is trending across Twitter as people mistakenly wonder what Kasich has to do with Jerry Sandusky.

Be sure to check out Social Cues' weekly roundup called T.GIF. It pops up every Friday on CNET's Snapchat and Instagram accounts. Add us on Instagram at @CNET or on Snapchat at @CNETsnaps. Our social accounts also feature CNET Update daily and Mailbox Mondays. Join us!

It's Complicated: This is dating in the age of apps. Having fun yet? These stories get to the heart of the matter.

Batteries Not Included: The CNET team reminds us why tech is cool.