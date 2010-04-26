Free World Cup streaming for Optus users

Optus will offer live streaming of all 64 matches from the soccer World Cup free to all its 3G customers with handsets capable of handling video streaming, including the iPhone.

As mobile rights holder, Optus will be using FIFA's dedicated mobile stream of matches. This differs from the footage that SBS will use for its television broadcast and features on-screen graphics designed to be legible on mobile handsets.

The mobile stream will also feature tighter, more mobile-friendly views from dedicated cameras. Highlights, replays, SBS analysis, SMS goal alerts and World Cup archival footage will also be available, but they will only be a part of Optus' AU$6.99 Super Sports Pack.

While browsing Optus' 2010 World Cup site will count against users' internet usage caps, all World Cup video traffic will not.

This year's World Cup finals are being held in South Africa from 11 June to 11 July. Australia's campaign beings in Durban against Germany on Monday, 14 June at 4.30am AEST.