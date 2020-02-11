Free video-streaming service Tubi hits 25M monthly active users

Tubi

Tubi, a free, ad-supported video streaming site, said Tuesday that it saw its monthly active users hit 25 million in December. Its total view time also reached more than 163 million hours watched, an increase of 160% year-over-year, according to a release.

The Netflix alternative features thousands of movies and TV shows, and works with more than 250 content partners including Warner Bros. and Lionsgate.

"Our growth over the last year is a clear testament to the success of our focused strategy in a now-cluttered marketplace," Tubi CEO Farhad Massoudi said in the release. "We're excited people globally have embraced Tubi as a complement to subscription video and aim to deliver an even larger library of premium content in 2020."