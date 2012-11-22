Free to play won't change Star Wars servers

It's "business as usual" for the Star Wars: The Old Republic Asia-Pacific servers as the Star Wars MMO goes free to play.
It's official: there's now a free-to-play option for Star Wars: The Old Republic, one that will even let you get up to level 50.
Currently, there are three servers covering the Asia-Pacific area: Gav Daragon for RP-PVE; Dalborra for PVE; and Master Dar'Nala for PVP. We checked with EA Australia to ensure that the free-to-play option wouldn't be affecting the local servers, and we were assured that it is "business as usual" for Asia-Pacific.
So, sign up for the free version here, and check out the new trailer below.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.