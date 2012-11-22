Free to play won't change Star Wars servers

It's "business as usual" for the Star Wars: The Old Republic Asia-Pacific servers as the Star Wars MMO goes free to play.

(Credit: EA/Bioware)

It's official: there's now a free-to-play option for Star Wars: The Old Republic, one that will even let you get up to level 50.

Currently, there are three servers covering the Asia-Pacific area: Gav Daragon for RP-PVE; Dalborra for PVE; and Master Dar'Nala for PVP. We checked with EA Australia to ensure that the free-to-play option wouldn't be affecting the local servers, and we were assured that it is "business as usual" for Asia-Pacific.

So, sign up for the free version here, and check out the new trailer below.