Become a Rollercoaster Tycoon with this week's free game from Epic

Epic Games

If you're a gamer -- or just visit the Cheapskate pages occasionally -- you probably know that Epic Games gives away at least one free game each Thursday. This week, your freebie is RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition. Remember back when tycoon games ruled the earth? RollerCoaster Tycoon was one of the coolest of those titles, and this enhanced version can be yours for free. From now until Oct. 1, you can get , after which it returns to its regular price of $20.

RollerCoaster Tycoon is a theme park simulation in which you get to build the amusement park of your dreams. The expansive game includes more than 300 coasters and rides, 500 scenery pieces, 60 shops and services and 20 animals to rear and raise. You get to do it all, from controlling park finances and staff to designing the rides and optimizing profits. Or play in sandbox mode where you don't have to worry about staying in the black. This version has been updated for the PC and supports 1080p graphics.

Here's how it works: Once you download the game to your Epic account (which is free to sign up for), it's yours to keep forever. You don't even need to install the game if you're low on hard disk space -- just claim it. You have until Thursday, Oct. 1, at which time it goes back on sale at the regular price.

Read more: Best gaming laptops for 2020

Now playing: Watch this: Epic reveals Unreal Engine 5, Dell adds XPS 17 to skinny...

This article is updated regularly with the current week's free games.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.