Free plus shipping: Nomad's super-luxe leather AirPods case

Splurged on AirPods? You've probably noticed that the case that holds Apple's earbuds is pretty slippery. It's also made of plastic, meaning a drop onto a hard surface could crack it.

Solution: a case for the case. Sure, you can find an inexpensive, garish silicone job on Amazon, but wouldn't you prefer something a little fancier? Look no further: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Cheapskate readers can get a Nomad Rugged Case V1 for AirPods (brown) for free with promo code cheapskate. Just pay $7 for shipping. That same code will also work on the Rugged Case V1 in black. Note: This is a one-per-customer offer.

Originally $30, these two-piece cases are compatible with first- and second-generation AirPods and will also work with wireless charging cases -- though if you have one of the latter, note that you'll no longer be able to see the LED charging indicator.

Nomad sources its leather from Horween, meaning this case will actually develop a patina over time, much like a quality-made wallet does. And, as you can see in the photo, the brown one in particular is utterly gorgeous. (The all-black one is perfectly nice, too, but I love the two-tone design shown here.)

I'm in for one. My AirPods are currently living in a red silicone case that looks tacky in comparison. This will make for a great, cheap, upgrade.

By the way, if you happen to be in the market for AirPods themselves, they're currently on sale for $120 at Amazon -- a full $39 off the list price. Or get them with the wireless charging case for $150, a $50 savings.

Your thoughts?

