Free Nintendo Switch games: Ghosts 'n Goblins and 1943: The Battle of Midway are yours for the taking

Nintendo

Here's a brief PSA for all you Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite owners out there: From now through Feb. 25 you can . The freebie is apparently to help celebrate the upcoming release of , which you can currently preorder for $30. Once you download the game, it's yours to keep forever.

And there's more. Nintendo is also giving away for free as well, as part of Capcom Arcade Stadium. But this download won't expire on Thursday and you should be able to download it at any time.

I'd love to be able to tell you all about these games and why you should download them, but I don't have a Switch (or a Switch Lite, for that matter). I assume that if you are a Switch gamer, you already know why these games are cool and will scarf them up. Let me know in the comments: Are you downloading these freebies? Are they really classics?

