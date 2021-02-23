Best podcasts: Obama-Springsteen Daft Punk breaks up Fortnite lawsuit settled Perseverance rover's first video Spotify HiFi tier and expansion Your stimulus check timeline
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Free Nintendo Switch games: Ghosts 'n Goblins and 1943: The Battle of Midway are yours for the taking

You can grab these arcade classics from the Nintendo eShop for the Switch and Switch Lite.

ghosts-goblins
Nintendo

Here's a brief PSA for all you Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite owners out there: From now through Feb. 25 you can download the arcade classic Ghosts 'n Goblins for free. The freebie is apparently to help celebrate the upcoming release of Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection, which you can currently preorder for $30. Once you download the game, it's yours to keep forever.

See it at Nintendo

And there's more. Nintendo is also giving away 1943: The Battle of Midway for free as well, as part of Capcom Arcade Stadium. But this download won't expire on Thursday and you should be able to download it at any time. 

See it at Nintendo

I'd love to be able to tell you all about these games and why you should download them, but I don't have a Switch (or a Switch Lite, for that matter). I assume that if you are a Switch gamer, you already know why these games are cool and will scarf them up. Let me know in the comments: Are you downloading these freebies? Are they really classics?  

CNET's deal team scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best BuyWalmartAmazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.