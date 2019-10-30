Free money: Spend at least $25 at Walmart, get $25 cash back

TopCashback/Screenshot by Rick Broida/CNET

I've long sung the praises of cash-back services, which can help you save extra on many, if not most, online purchases. This works even if you're already using a cash-back credit card (which you should be). It's like double-dipping, which is just as awesome here as it is at the ice-cream shop.

There are many cash-back services -- one of them, TopCashback, has a fantastic deal for newcomers: $25 cash back when you make an electronics purchase of at least $25 at Walmart. Once again, this is for new TopCashback members only. If you see a message saying you're not eligible for this deal, it's because you already have an account.

It works like this: Using the above link or button, sign up for a TopCashback account. It's free and requires little more than an email address. From there you'll be taken to the freebie-offer page, where you can click Get Offer. From there you'll be taken to the Walmart home page.

Now just shop like you normally would (but please keep reading so you understand everything that happens next). You could buy, for example, a Roku Express Plus HD streaming media player, currently on sale for $30. (Don't buy it via that link -- you have to proceed to Walmart through TopCashback, as described above. This is just to give you an example.) Once you collect your cash rebate, your net cost drops to just $5. Again, all you have to do is spend at least $25 to get your $25 rebate.

Another example: The Powerbeats Pro true-wireless earphones. They're $199.95, which is already $50 off the regular price, but the cash-back offer would drop your cost to $174.95 -- the best deal anywhere.

Here's the important thing to note, especially if you're new to cash-back services: When you get to the checkout page, you won't see any evidence whatsoever that TopCashback is doing anything. It records your purchase behind the scenes, much like your cash-back credit card does. Don't freak out: As long as you went to Walmart's site by way of the TopCashback site, the latter will track your order and award your $25 accordingly.

Speaking of which, it may take up to seven days to see the Walmart purchase reflected in your TopCashback account. But you won't be able to cash out, so to speak, for an additional 14 days. At that point, you can get your $25 in the form of direct deposit, PayPal or even a gift card.

Unsurprisingly, there's some fine print:

Exclusions: Cash back is not available for newer model Apple products, Walmart Audiobooks, e-readers, accessories and e-books and audiobooks powered by Rakuntenkobo. The purchase and redemption of gift cards, cellular purchases, prepaid phone cards and Walmart Connect Internet Service are not commissionable.

Be sure to read all the details on the offer page, just to avoid any surprises.

My advice to cash-back newbies: Buy something you need or want that's in the neighborhood of $25, then settle in and wait for your rebate. If you like the end result (and I suspect you will), keep using TopCashback for other online purchases.

You've got until Nov. 3 to take advantage of this offer. After that, you can still get cash back for stuff you buy at Walmart -- just not the bonus $25.

Now playing: Watch this: Double-dip on your cashback credit card

