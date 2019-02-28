Juan Camilo Bernal/Getty Images

Money on the table. That's what you're leaving if you don't use a cash-back service every time you shop online. I'm a convert and an evangelist, because these services have produced real savings for me over the years.

To be clear, these savings aren't instantaneous -- payouts often come weeks or months down the road -- and often your rebate amounts to just 1 or 2 percent of the total purchase price. But you know what? It adds up!

And today, it adds up to a lot in a hurry. For a limited time, you can get a $20 rebate from TopCashback when you spend at least $20 at Walmart online. As you might expect, this is for new TopCashback members only.

It works like this: Using the above link or button, sign up for a TopCashback account. It's free and requires little more than an email address. From there you'll be taken to the freebie-offer page, where you can click Get Offer. From there you'll be taken to the Walmart home page.

Now just shop like you normally would. For example, you could buy the Google Home Mini 2-pack, currently priced at $58. Once you collect your cash rebate, your net total is just $38, not including tax. Again, all you have to do is spend at least $20 to get your $20 rebate.

Here's the important thing to note, especially if you're new to cash-back services: When you get to the checkout page, you won't see any evidence whatsoever that TopCashback is recording the purchase. Remember, you're not getting any kind of discount up front. It happens after, much like the cash back you get from your credit card. Don't freak out: As long as you went to the Walmart site by way of the TopCashback site, the latter will track your order and award your $20 accordingly.

Speaking of which, you can expect to see that $20 in your TopCashback account within seven days of your purchase. But you won't be able to cash out, so to speak, for an additional 14 days. At that point, you can get your $20 in the form of a direct deposit, PayPal or even a gift card.

Unsurprisingly, there's some fine print:

Exclusions - Cash back is not available for newer model Apple products, Walmart Audiobooks, eReaders, Accessories &eBooks and Audiobooks powered by Rakuntenkobo. The purchase and redemption of giftcards, cellular purchases, prepaid phone cards and Wal-mart Connect Internet Service are not commissionable.

Please be sure to read all the details on the offer page, just to avoid any surprises.

My advice to cash-back newbies: Buy something you need or want that's in the neighborhood of $20, then settle in and wait for your rebate. If you like the end result (and I suspect you will), keep using TopCashback for other online purchases.

You've got until March 4 to take advantage of this offer. After that, you can still get cash-back for stuff you buy at Walmart -- just not the bonus $20.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.