Free live TV news to watch now: stream ABC, CBS, Fox News, CNN and more

During the coronavirus pandemic news breaks at a dizzying pace and it's more important than ever to stay informed. There is some good news for everyone that's stuck at home however: As long as you have decent Internet, you don't have to pay a dime to watch the latest TV news coverage. A wide array of free services stream live news every day, from the latest on the pandemic to what's happening in the world of business and entertainment.

The services below, presented in alphabetical order, consist of standard broadcast-style and cable news as well as international and business-centric options too. All of these services offer content on their own websites, but many are also available on streaming TV devices (Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV), smart TVs and via mobile apps for phones and tablets. In addition, free TV streaming platforms like Roku Channel, Sling TV Free and Pluto TV also offer a lot of these news outlets.

This list includes only video streaming services, but of course there are other options available including news podcasts from the likes of Stitcher, institutions like NPR or a wealth of radio stations. And if you want more local live TV options you could also hang an indoor antenna, a simple process that lets you watch news and other programming free from broadcasters in your area.

(Disclaimer: CBS News, Entertainment Tonight and Pluto TV are subsidiaries of CNET's parent company ViacomCBS.)

ABC News Live

In addition to the constant coronavirus updates, the website offers a number of other topical feeds, including a running tally of the Dow Jones and a live feed of (a deserted) Times Square.

Platforms: iPhone and iPad (iOS), Android, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Roku, Windows, Xbox One, Apple Watch, Kindle Fire.

Free TV services: Sling's Free service (and the new Sling Blue 14 day "no strings attached" freebie) as well as the Roku Channel.

Al Jazeera

Despite closing its US office in 2016, it's still possible to watch Al Jazeera English online. The service offers world news with a Middle Eastern focus, and has been covering the effects of the coronavirus in the States and Europe.

Platforms: iOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox One

CBSN

CBSN is the free, 24-hour arm of CBS News and is available on a variety of different platforms. The service is also streamed in localized versions for seven markets (Bay Area, Boston, Denver, LA, Minnesota, New York and Philadelphia) though many of these aren't in operation at the moment.

Platforms: iOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox One, PlayStation 4

Free TV services: Pluto TV

Cheddar

The coronavirus is having a tumultuous effect on the stock market, and if you want to keep up to date, business site Cheddar offers free streams on a multitude of platforms. The service offers three hours of free content a day.

Platforms: iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku

Free TV services: Sling TV, Pluto TV, Roku Channel

CNN



CNN, along with Fox News, is one of the largest 24-hour cable news services. Though you would ordinarily need a cable subscription to watch CNN, you can watch the news service via the free TV platform Pluto TV. In addition, the outlet offers apps that include clips and articles on its website, but is limited to only 10 minutes of free live streams.

Platforms: iOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Roku

Free TV services: Pluto TV, Sling TV Blue

ET Live

If you want the lighter side of news, the ET Live is a welcome distraction from world events.

Platforms: iOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku

Free TV services: Pluto TV

Fox News

In response to the current pandemic, Fox has opened its pay wall allowing free access to its 24-hour news service. It's available on a number of different streaming platforms.

Platforms: iOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Roku

Free TV services: Sling TV

NBC News Now

NBC News Now offers the "latest stories and breaking news on world news and US news" and and also includes a wide range of entertainment and lifestyle programs. It is watchable on a decent range of devices.

Platforms: iOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Roku

Free TV services: Pluto TV

Newsy

Newsy is a streaming news service that's targeted at millennials and Gen Xers. It also supports a wide number of platforms.

Platforms: Android, iOS, Roku

Free TV services: Roku Channel, Pluto TV