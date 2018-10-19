Screenshot by Jessica Dolcourt/CNET

Apple's last new iPhone of 2018, the iPhone XR, is now available for preorder. Although it's not quite as expensive as the iPhone XS ($1,000 and up), the $749 starting price puts it out of reach for many a buyer.

Thankfully, there's at least one deal to be had on Apple's "cheap" flagship. It comes from Sprint -- but stay tuned for iPhone XR deals from other carriers. AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon and US Mobile all introduced special offers on the iPhone XS and XS Max, so it's quite likely they'll do likewise for the XR.

Read more: iPhone deals: Save big on last year's models

In the meantime, here's the scoop on Sprint's deal: When you preorder an iPhone XR (64GB), trade in an eligible phone and sign up for an 18-month Sprint Flex Lease, the phone itself will cost you $0 -- you pay only for service.

That service starts at $40 per month, for a plan that includes 2GB of high-speed data. But Sprint's Unlimited plans range from $60 to $90 -- on par with what the other Big Four carriers charge.

As for eligible trades (for a new line of service), here's the list: iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8+, iPhone 7, iPhone 7+, Samsung Galaxy S9, Samsung Galaxy S9+, Samsung Galaxy S8, Samsung Galaxy S8+, Samsung Galaxy S8 Active, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, LG G7 ThinQ, Google Pixel, Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL.

It's worth noting that Sprint is still offering this same $0 deal on the iPhone XS (again, with eligible trade-in and an 18-month service plan) -- at least for now.

If you take it as a Big Four-carrier unlimited service plan is going to cost you at least $60 per month, then Sprint's deal is pretty tempting.

Your thoughts?

