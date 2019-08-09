HBO

Trying to decide what to watch next? Netflix has algorithms for that, but HBO is trying a different approach: wetware. The channel's new Recommended by Humans page offers real opinions from real people -- and the chance to stream some 50 HBO shows, movies and documentaries for free.

It's super weird. Accessible only in a browser, RBH is a huge scrollable grid of tweets and videos from people gushing about various HBO originals. Once you've read or played a recommendation, you can then view the movie -- or, if it's a show, the first episode. But there's no way to search the listings (good luck trying to find, say, Chernobyl), and if you're using a mobile device, the videos annoyingly autoplay once you land on one. On desktop, the experience is even worse, because there's no rhyme or reason to which direction you should click and drag. You feel like you're in an endless sea of recommendation tiles.

What's the point of all this? HBO would seem to believe that when you read or hear a recommendation from a real person, you'll give it more weight than you would a computer-generated one. Maybe -- but the annoyance factor of bad UI may have the opposite effect.

Of course, this first-one's-free approach is nothing new. HBO hopes you'll watch the first episode of, say, Barry, Big Little Lies or Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, then decide to subscribe so you can watch more.

Here's the full list of what's available, followed by a viewing tip:

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Animals

Ballers

Big Little Lies

Bored to Death

Carnivale

Chernobyl

Crashing

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Deadwood

Divorce

Eastbound & Down

Enlightened

Euphoria

Flight of the Conchords

Game of Thrones

Gentleman Jack

Girls

Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Los Espookys

Mommy Dead and Dearest

My Brilliant Friend

Random Acts of Flyness

Sally4Ever

Sex and the City

Sharp Objects

Silicon Valley

Six Feet Under

Succession

The Comeback

The Deuce

The Jinx: The Life and Death of Robert Durst

The Larry Sanders Show

The Leftovers

The Night Of

The Normal Heart

The Sopranos

The Wire

The Young Pope

There's Something Wrong with Aunt Diane

True Blood

True Detective

Veep

Vice Principals

Westworld

Found something you like? If it's an older show, like Deadwood, Flight of the Conchords, Girls or Curb Your Enthusiasm, you might be able to watch some or all of the series as part of your Amazon Prime subscription.

I'm all for free stuff, and HBO definitely has some of my favorite shows. I just wish the UI for this thing wasn't so terrible. This might be Recommended by Humans, but it wasn't designed for them.

Now playing: Watch this: HBO's His Dark Materials teaser offers glimpse at epic...

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page, and find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.