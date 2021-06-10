Free Guy trailer with Ryan Reynolds Microsoft CEO on Xbox UFO report, deconstructed How to opt out of Amazon Sidewalk Jurassic World's mosquito story Unemployment tax refunds coming

Free Guy trailer flings Ryan Reynolds into video game chaos

He goes from background character to hero, but Taika Waititi's baddy isn't too happy about it.

Listen
- 00:34
26-freeguy-dtlr8-uhd-r709f-still-148701

Jodie Comer reveals a world of possibility to Ryan Reynolds in Free Guy.

 20th Century Fox

Ryan Reynolds' action-comedy Free Guy got a fresh trailer on Thursday, and it gives us another look at his zero-to-hero story in a video game world. The movie hits theaters Aug. 13, after being delayed by the pandemic.

It follows Reynolds' character Guy as he learns that he's just a background character in a violent open-world video game called Free City. The game is about to be shut down by Taika Waititi's villainous video game publisher, and decides to save his world with the help of Jodie Comer's Molotov Girl.

Real-life gaming celebrities including Ninja and Jacksepticeye will have cameos,  along with the late Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek.