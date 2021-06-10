Free Guy trailer flings Ryan Reynolds into video game chaos

20th Century Fox

Ryan Reynolds' action-comedy Free Guy got a fresh trailer on Thursday, and it gives us another look at his zero-to-hero story in a video game world. The movie hits theaters Aug. 13, after being delayed by the pandemic.

It follows Reynolds' character Guy as he learns that he's just a background character in a violent open-world video game called Free City. The game is about to be shut down by Taika Waititi's villainous video game publisher, and decides to save his world with the help of Jodie Comer's Molotov Girl.

Real-life gaming celebrities including Ninja and Jacksepticeye will have cameos, along with the late Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek.