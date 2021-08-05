Walt Disney Studios

As a 30-something, I've suffered through video game movies pretty much my entire life. Every couple of years, someone tries to tell a story from inside the video game world and tell it in a way "the kids" can more easily relate to by filling it with gamer references. Thanks to this painful history, you'd be forgiven for thinking "hard pass" upon seeing a movie trailer where Ryan Reynolds plays a non-player character in a video game who realizes everything around him is a lie. Five minutes after watching this comedy, however, I found myself looking up the next showtime in my area so I could go rewatch one of the best films of the summer.

Free Guy, opening exclusively in theaters on Aug. 13, starts by introducing Guy, an NPC (non-player character) who works at the bank in a video game world that's clearly a hybrid between Grand Theft Auto and Fortnite. Guy has an extremely routine life, because he's an NPC. Everyone in Guy's world is aware of the "sunglasses people" who run around and do crazy, violent things all day. As an NPC, you don't speak to one of the sunglasses people unless you're spoken to and you don't do anything outside of your routine. But when Guy meets a woman in the game one day, all of his programming goes out the window and he starts behaving like one of the sunglasses people to get her attention.

Walt Disney Studios

Outside of the game world, we get an explanation for how it would be even remotely possible for a video game character to act like this. Our two real-world main characters develop an indie game where everything in the game evolves organically and characters can do whatever they want. This game was purchased by the company that makes the game Guy now lives in and these two developers suspect there's evidence this crazy new technology is being used in this popular shooter without their permission. A race against the clock to discover the truth both inside and outside the game sends the story through more laughs than I could count, as well as a number of legitimately touching moments.

The trailers would have you believe the movie's about Ryan Reynolds, but I'm here to tell you we've all been deceived. While he does a very good job being Ryan Reynolds (essentially Deadpool without the costume), the cast truly make this movie shine.

Jodie Comer is flawless in every scene, existing as both a badass assassin in the video game world and a broke desperate developer with something to prove in the real world. Taika Waititi does a spectacular job being both hilarious and deeply hated as the tech bro owner of this video game company, while Joe Keery nails being the low-risk straight edge against which all of these other characters shine. My personal favorite, though, is Lil Rel Howry as Guy's best friend Buddy, who lacks the confidence to join Guy on his adventures at first but eventually comes through for everyone. Even the absurdly wonderful cameos, which include Chris Evans casually watching a Twitch stream of the game and Channing Tatum performing all of the most delightfully awkward in-game emote dances, are perfect.

I was ready to be critical of another film not really understanding how internet culture exists or how video games work. But by the time the movie ended, I genuinely didn't care about the stuff it got wrong because it didn't matter. The story only really leans on the technology as a plot point once and when it happens there's so much else going on it doesn't matter.

Guy isn't a normal NPC in a normal game and the explanation for why is plausible enough, so the details are a lot less relevant. There is a single point where the movie establishes a set of rules and then immediately breaks them for no real reason, but the rules and the instance of nearly breaking them happen quickly and are immediately less important than the larger plot.

Walt Disney Studios

Perhaps more important than whether the movie understands how games work, Free Guy has plenty to say about the state of the video game market in the real world. From indie devs getting bought up and silenced by larger companies to the decisions about whether you should make something good or make something mindless to the jabs at toxic men with opinions, Free Guy gets it and does not shy away from any of it. Plenty of serious documentaries and explainers dive into these topics in greater detail, but Free Guy's casual inclusion of so many of them and getting them right is refreshing.

More than anything else, Free Guy is just plain fun. From the nonstop references to other Disney properties, video game worlds colliding in this one space and every single person you saw on screen being an absolute delight to watch, it's difficult to imagine someone I wouldn't recommend this film to. It's going to mean a bit more to someone who gets a lot of the references, or is even vaguely aware of names like Ninja or Pokimane, but otherwise it's something everyone can and will enjoy. Free Guy is releasing on Aug. 13 in theaters, which in my opinion is the best place to watch it to really enjoy all of the little details.