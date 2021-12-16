Free Guy comes to Disney Plus on Feb. 23

20th Century Studios

Free Guy will be available to stream on Disney Plus in the US starting Feb. 23.

The action-comedy from Disney's 20th Century Studios stars Ryan Reynolds as a bank teller who realizes he's a non-player character in a video game. He then races to become the game's hero before it's shut down.

Free Guy was released in theaters exclusively for 45 days in mid-August, one of the first movies from Disney to return to a theatrical-only window as restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic began to ease this summer. Disney said the film has grossed more than $330 million worldwide since its release on Aug. 13.

On Thursday, Disney Plus also shared a video highlighting many of the shows and films that will be available to stream on the service in 2022, including Ms. Marvel, new episodes of The Book of Boba Fett and Hocus Pocus 2.

In the US, Disney Plus service costs $8 a month, or $80 a year.