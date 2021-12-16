Omicron update Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker forces temporary halt on sales Melania Trump launches NFT platform Spider-Man: No Way Home post-credits scenes Station Eleven review PS5 restock tracker

Free Guy comes to Disney Plus on Feb. 23

Disney Plus also highlighted other shows and movies coming in 2022, including Ms. Marvel, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Eternals.

free-guy-2020.png

Ryan Reynolds plays Guy, an NPC in a game that's a hybrid between Grand Theft Auto and Fortnite.

 20th Century Studios

Free Guy will be available to stream on Disney Plus in the US starting Feb. 23. 

The action-comedy from Disney's 20th Century Studios stars Ryan Reynolds as a bank teller who realizes he's a non-player character in a video game. He then races to become the game's hero before it's shut down. 

Free Guy was released in theaters exclusively for 45 days in mid-August, one of the first movies from Disney to return to a theatrical-only window as restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic began to ease this summer. Disney said the film has grossed more than $330 million worldwide since its release on Aug. 13. 

On Thursday, Disney Plus also shared a video highlighting many of the shows and films that will be available to stream on the service in 2022, including Ms. Marvel, new episodes of The Book of Boba Fett and Hocus Pocus 2

In the US, Disney Plus service costs $8 a month, or $80 a year. 

See also