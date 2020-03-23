Screenshot by Jason Hiner/CNET

Alto's Odyssey, and its precursor Alto's Adventure, have long been known for their calming music, hypnotic gameplay and generally soothing vibes. Some users have reported that the games have helped fight anxiety and panic attacks or provided comfort while in the hospital recovering from illness or injury. Since the global community is in the midst of such a stressful time due to the coronavirus outbreak, the creator of the two Alto games has made both Alto titles available to download for free across all Apple devices through the end of the day on Tuesday, March 24.

You can download the games here:

iPhone, iPad, Apple TV: Alto's Odyssey, Alto's Adventure

Mac: Alto's Odyssey, Alto's Adventure

The games typically cost $4.99. Buying one of the titles on iPhone, iPad or Apple TV gets you access to all three platforms. However, buying the games on the Mac App Store is usually a separate charge. Through the end of the day on Tuesday, you can get both games for free in both places.

"These games have been out for a while now and we've heard from a lot of our players that the games help them cope with tough times," said Ryan Cash, CEO of Snowman, which created the Alto games. "And this is certainly a tough time that we're all facing. We're in a position where we can afford to give it away for free for a week. It's a way that we can try to contribute, even if it helps just a little bit. It felt like the right thing to do."

Alto's Adventure originally launched in February 2015 and Alto's Odyssey arrived three years later in February 2018. Both games involve snowboarding adventures where one of the characters glides downhill avoiding obstacles, collecting coins and doing flips and other fun tricks. The low-key soundtrack mixes pleasant sounds and relaxing music. The whole atmosphere provides a refreshing contrast to a lot of video games that tend to be loud and a little overstimulating.

Both Alto titles have been among the most popular mobile games of all time. In my book, Alto's Odyssey is one of the best video games of all time on any platform, period. It's a one-button wonder that's easy for anyone to learn how to play in a matter of minutes. But it's also difficult enough to master that there are many, many hours of enjoyable gameplay in it. And the fact that you can play the typical game in less than 5 minutes makes it just as enjoyable for adults as for kids.

I also have to tip my hat to Cash and the Snowman team for putting a Zen Mode in both games where you can play endlessly without dying and just enjoy a stress-free version of Alto that acknowledges how many fans like to just put on a set of headphones, enjoy the games' relaxing vibes and use it to chill out for a little bit.

Making both Alto games free until the end of the day on Tuesday is a great opportunity for more people to enjoy this 21st-century mode of relaxation during these anxious days of social distancing and sheltering in place.

On Android, Alto's Odyssey and Alto's Adventure were already available for free, because they are ad-supported on Android devices.

Two other popular indie games have joined Alto to make their games free to help entertain people during social distancing -- Prune and Mini Metro.