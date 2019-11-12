US Mobile/Screenshot by Rick Broida/CNET

You probably haven't heard, but Disney Plus launched Tuesday. (Never mind that things didn't exactly go smoothly. It'll get there.) The much-ballyhooed new streaming service costs $6.99 a month, or $70 if you prepay for a year. Already feeling subscription fatigue? You may have heard that Verizon is offering a free year of Disney Plus with select Unlimited plans and Fios Home service, and now there's another option: Phone carrier US Mobile is offering a free Disney Plus subscription when you sign up for three Unlimited lines of service. And with that same tier, you also get a Pandora Premium, Apple TV Plus or LiveXLive subscription.

US Mobile's new "perks" deal actually starts with two lines of Unlimited service; that nets you any of the aforementioned three streaming options. If you opt for three lines, you get your choice of a second streaming service. Disney Plus is one of them, but you can choose something else instead: Audible, Apple Family, Netflix, Spotify Family or a Hulu/Spotify/ESPN bundle.

Want four lines? Then you'll also get a monthly subscription to PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live. The maximum value of all this: about $30 per month. (Example: Apple TV Plus is worth $4.99; Spotify Family, $14.99; and Xbox Live, $9.99.)

The only thing I don't love about this arrangement is that your subscriptions aren't included in the traditional sense; you receive the value of them in the form of bill credit. So, for example, if you have four lines at $120 per month, and you choose the three services I mentioned above, your bill will work out to $90. But you still have to pay for the individual streaming services on your own, separately. (Here's where you can sign up for Disney Plus, in case you want to get a jump-start on that.)

So, yeah, there's some hassle involved. But once you look at the bottom line, you're effectively getting your freebies. Even so, be sure to read the Frequently Asked Questions section so you've got all the details.

