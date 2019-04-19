Free camera and save 15% on a SimpliSafe security system

Chris Monroe/CNET

In recent years, SimpliSafe has become synonymous with DIY home security. It's also known for offering one of the most affordable monitored security systems you can get.

For a limited time, it's even more affordable: You can save 15% on any SimpliSafe system and get a free camera. The latter is worth $99 all by itself.

What's nice about SimpliSafe is that you can choose from a variety of bundles -- each consisting of various types and numbers of sensors -- or build your own based on what you need. From there you can easily expand the system.

At a bare minimum, you'll need the SimpliSafe Base Station and Wireless Keypad, which together cost $185. Alternately, you can start with the Foundation Package ($195.47 after discount), which includes those two items, an entry sensor and a motion sensor.

Next, choose a monitoring package, which is based on a cellular connection -- meaning no landline or Wi-Fi required. These run 50 cents per day for Standard monitoring or 83 cents for the much more robust Interactive option.

Read CNET's extremely favorable SimpliSafe review to learn more about the product and service. Likewise, check out CNET's roundup of the best home security systems for 2019.

