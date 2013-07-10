Free broadband and TV for three months with TalkTalk deal

What's better than stuff? Free stuff! TalkTalk is offering three months of free YouView TV and broadband with a new deal called The Big Free.

The gratis deal gives you three months of free television on an Internet-tastic YouView TV set-top box, as well as unlimited Internet use, whether you're a new or existing customer. Update: I've checked with TalkTalk and you do still have to pay line rental during the free period, which costs £15 (or £9.50 if you pay a lump sum up-front).

Once the free trial period is over, your bill goes up to £15.50 per month, plus line rental of £14.95, for a total of £30.45.

The deal throws in extra channels for nowt with the TV Starter Boost, adding Sky 1, Sky 2, Sky Sports News, Sky Living, Sky Livingit, Sky Arts 1 and Sky Arts 2.

If you decide to keep the extra channels after the initial three months, that'll cost an extra £5 per month, taking your monthly total to £35.45.

The package also includes unlimited Internet use, HomeSafe parental control software, and free calls to UK landlines.

TalkTalk reckons the Big Free deal will save you around £46, or a whopping £115 for a similar service from BT. The company certainly has to do something to tempt customers: BT is currently rampaging around the broadband and TV market all guns blazing with the announcement of BT Sport channels and 300Mbps broadband.

