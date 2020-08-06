Free at Epic this week: Wilmot's Warehouse and an interactive sitcom

Epic Games

If you're a gamer -- or just visit the Cheapskate pages occasionally -- you probably know that Epic Games gives away at least one free game each Thursday. This week, Epic is doing something a little different. In addition to Wilmot's Warehouse, Epic is debuting a free-to-play adventure game that feels like you're watching a TV sitcom. As always, you can download either or both of these games, and they are yours to keep forever. Just lay claim before Thursday, Aug. 13. That's when they're replaced by a new pair of freebies.

Epic Games This quirky game tests your ability to organize a warehouse so that you can later retrieve items on demand for customers. You can organize your inventory any way you like -- there's no single best way to do it, but you get points and power-ups for being efficient. So this game will rewards your OCD.

Epic Games Usually, Epic pulls a game out of its inventory and offers it for free for a week. This time, things are a little different: Epic is debuting its new free-to-play adventure game series called 3 out of 10. The name makes sense when you understand the plot -- it follows a struggling video game development company trying its best though, apparently, its best is not good enough. Episodes will be released weekly between now and Sep. 3, all free. You can read an in-depth review of 3 out of 10 from our friends at GameSpot.

This article is updated regularly with the current week's free games.

