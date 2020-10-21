Frank Oz returns as Yoda in Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge

We already knew Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge would feature Anthony Daniels as C-3PO, but ILMxLab on Wednesday revealed another returning Original Trilogy actor: Frank Oz as Yoda. The diminutive Jedi Master appeared in a new trailer for the virtual reality game, which hits Oculus Quest on Nov. 19.

Since the Galaxy's Edge Disney parks attraction isn't easily accessible due to the coronavirus pandemic, this $25 VR adventure is the next best thing. The main story sees you exploring the planet Batuu and takes place between The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker, long after Yoda's death.

However, you'll also be able to play a short tale that'll put you in the role of a Padawan in a mysterious Jedi temple -- this must take place before the Revenge of the Sith, decades before The Last Jedi.

"Yoda is one of the most iconic characters in the Star Wars galaxy, thanks in large part to the incredible performance of Frank Oz," director Jose Perez III said in a release. "Working with Frank to weave Yoda into the fabric of Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge was an unforgettable experience and a dream come true. I can't wait for players to meet the Jedi Master face to face in our first exciting tale."

The second part of Tales from the Galaxy's Edge will come out in 2021, the company noted.