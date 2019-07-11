CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Tech Industry

Foxconn's Wisconsin plant won't bring as many jobs as it promised

It'll reportedly employee 1,500 people when it opens next May.

President Donald Trump attends Foxconn groundbreaking

President Donald Trump and Foxconn chairman Terry Gou attend the groundbreaking for the company's plant in Mt. Pleasant, Wisconsin, in June 2018.

 Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/TNS via Getty Images

Foxconn will kick off production at its Wisconsin plant in May 2020, but it'll reportedly only employ 1,500 initially, Gov. Tony Evers told CNBC -- considerably fewer than the 13,000 it said the factory would bring in its 2017 announcement at the White House.

The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Next Article: Nintendo Switch Lite to arrive for $200, and here's how it plays