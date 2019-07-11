Foxconn will kick off production at its Wisconsin plant in May 2020, but it'll reportedly only employ 1,500 initially, Gov. Tony Evers told CNBC -- considerably fewer than the 13,000 it said the factory would bring in its 2017 announcement at the White House.
The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Discuss: Foxconn's Wisconsin plant won't bring as many jobs as it promised
