Foxconn will make ventilators at its Wisconsin plant

Foxconn is partnering with medical device company Medtronic to produce ventilators at its controversial Wisconsin plant, Medtronic CEO Omar Ishrak told CNBC, during the coronavirus outbreak. The Taiwan-based electronics maker, which is best known for assembling Apple's iPhone, confirmed to Reuters that the companies are designing and developing ventilators together.

Foxconn didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story will be updated shortly.

