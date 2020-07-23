Fox will put virtual baseball fans in the stands for MLB games

Getty Images

In an age of social distancing, Fox is figuring out how to put fans in the stands for Major League Baseball game broadcasts.

In a tweet Thursday, Fox showed off a video featuring virtual fans in the stands that can cheer, boo, wear team colors and even do the wave.

No fans? Not on FOX Sports.



Thousands of virtual fans will attend FOX’s MLB games this Saturday. pic.twitter.com/z9oQU0rYuC — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 23, 2020

"We were dead set on trying to make the broadcast with no crowd feel as authentic and organic as possible. We want to give people an escape," Fox Sports executive vice president Brad Zager said in an interview with The New York Post.

These virtual fans will attend their first game Saturday as the Yankees play the Nationals.