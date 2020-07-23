In an age of social distancing, Fox is figuring out how to put fans in the stands for Major League Baseball game broadcasts.
In a tweet Thursday, Fox showed off a video featuring virtual fans in the stands that can cheer, boo, wear team colors and even do the wave.
"We were dead set on trying to make the broadcast with no crowd feel as authentic and organic as possible. We want to give people an escape," Fox Sports executive vice president Brad Zager said in an interview with The New York Post.
These virtual fans will attend their first game Saturday as the Yankees play the Nationals.
Discuss: Fox will put virtual baseball fans in the stands for MLB games
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.