Fox will put virtual baseball fans in the stands for MLB games

The virtual fans can even do the wave.

gettyimages-1257115892

The Yankees and the Nationals will have a virtual crowd Saturday.

 Getty Images

In an age of social distancing, Fox is figuring out how to put fans in the stands for Major League Baseball game broadcasts.

In a tweet Thursday, Fox showed off a video featuring virtual fans in the stands that can cheer, boo, wear team colors and even do the wave. 

"We were dead set on trying to make the broadcast with no crowd feel as authentic and organic as possible. We want to give people an escape," Fox Sports executive vice president Brad Zager said in an interview with The New York Post. 

These virtual fans will attend their first game Saturday as the Yankees play the Nationals. 