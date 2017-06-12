Fox livestream is on Hulu -- if you live in the right city

Sarah Tew/CNET

Depending on where you live, Hulu's live-streaming video service now includes the Fox channel.

A livestream of the Fox channel is available in more than 70 markets where Fox's parent, News Corp., doesn't have an agreement on streaming with the local affiliate station, according to The Wall Street Journal. Those markets include Baltimore, Pittsburgh and Cincinnati.

News Corp. is considering making its livestream available to other services, including AT&T's DirecTV Now and Sony's PlayStation Vue, according to the WSJ.

The Fox feed includes the standard nighttime news and entertainment programming found nationwide. Instead of local daytime news and programming, the feed incorporates programming from sister cable channels like National Geographic, Fox Business and Fox News, according to the WSJ.

Fox declined to comment. Hulu deferred to Fox.

Update, 10:13 a.m. PT: Adds responses from Fox and Hulu.