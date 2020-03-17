Fox is buying free video-streaming service Tubi

Tubi

Fox will acquire Tubi, a free video-streaming service, for around $440 million, the companies said Tuesday. Reports of a possible acquisition began circling last moth.

Tubi is an ad-supported video streaming site with more than 20,000 movies and TV shows. It works with more than 250 content partners including Warner Bros. and Lionsgate. Last month, the service said it saw its monthly active users hit 25 million in December. Its total view time also increased 160% year over year, reaching more than 163 million hours watched.

"Tubi will immediately expand our direct-to-consumer audience and capabilities and will provide our advertising partners with more opportunities to reach audiences at scale," Fox Corporation executive chairman and CEO Lachlan Murdoch said in a statement. "Coupled with the combined power of Fox's existing networks, Tubi provides a substantial base from which we will drive long-term growth in the direct-to-consumer arena."