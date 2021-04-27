Fox developing Flintstones sequel called Bedrock, starring Elizabeth Banks

Getty Images

Fox on Tuesday said it'll be developing a primetime animated adult comedy called Bedrock, based on the popular 60s show, The Flintstones. The series will be developed alongside Warner Bros. Animation and Elizabeth Banks' Brownstone Productions. Banks will also lend her voice to character Pebbles Flintstone, Fox said in a press release.

"Bedrock catches up with the Flintstone family two decades after the original, with Fred on the brink of retirement and 20-something Pebbles embarking on her own career," the release says. "As the Stone Age gives way to a shiny and enlightened new Bronze Age, the residents of Bedrock will find this evolution harder than a swing from Bamm-Bamm's club."

Fox Entertainment also said its free streaming service Tubi will start streaming all 166 episodes of The Flintstones on May 1.