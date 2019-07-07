July 4 sales you still have time to get

Josh Miller/CNET

The Fourth of July is officially in the rear-view mirror, but many deals remain -- and some will do so throughout the long weekend.

Looking for a new bed? There are still lots of mattress deals to be had. Check out this roundup of the best Fourth of July mattress sales. In the meantime, 40% was definitely the magic number this year, as evidenced by the following:

Now let's take a look at some specific deals you won't want to miss -- all of them still available as of today.

Vizio M-Series 65-inch Quantum TV: $850 (save $150) Enter the quantum realm Sarah Tew/CNET You've never heard of quantum dots? They're a thing, and they give Vizio's M-Series a serious picture boost -- without the serious price boost. If you want top-notch deep blacks, great color reproduction and solid 4K HDR, this is a solid savings on a great TV. See at Best Buy Vizio M-Series review

Instant Pot LUX60 6-quart pressure cooker: $59 (save $40) Paging David Bowie Josh Miller/CNET What would a holiday be without an Instant Pot sale? This is one of the most popular kitchen products, well, ever, able to pressure-cook, slow-cook, steam-cook and more. Need something larger? Best Buy has the 8-quart Insignia pressure cooker for $59.99, a $60 savings. See at Walmart

Ecobee4 smart thermostat: $199 (save $50) Sensor sensibility Ecobee's smart thermostats continue to outflank Google's Nests in one key way: They come with a room sensor (and let you add more as needed), meaning you can adjust temperature based on a specific area, not just wherever the thermostat is located. This isn't the lowest price ever, but it's still a solid savings. See at Amazon Ecobee4 review

Save 20% on clear lenses at Lensabl Keep your frames, replace your lenses Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET On paper, Lensabl is already a great way to save money on glasses: You keep the frames you already bought, paid for and like, but get brand-new lenses to go in them. (You do have to ship your frames to the company and wait for them to come back, so you'll likely need a spare pair.) Between July 1 and July 7, you can save 20% on all clear lenses when you apply promo code SEECLEAR. Read more: Best places to buy prescription glasses online See at Lensabl

Decluttr: Save an extra 15% on refurbished tech Bettr than paying full price To butcher an old saying, one man's tech-trash is another man's tech-treasure. The next time you're in the market for a new phone or tablet, consider a certified-refurbished one instead -- especially if it includes a full 12-month warranty, which is what you get from Decluttr. What's more, you can save an extra 15% by applying promo code INDY15 at checkout. (That code is good through July 7.) For example, an unlocked iPhone XR in pristine condition priced at $689.99 ($60 below new) would run you just $569.50. See at Decluttr

Turo: Save $50 on any car rental Wheelin' and dealin' Turo Turo is kind of like Uber meets Airbnb: You borrow someone's car, but you do all the driving. I've used it many times and found it a great alternative to traditional car-rental services, in part because you get to choose exactly the vehicle you want (not just, say, "midsize") and in part because you can often do pickup/dropoff right outside baggage claim. Between now and July 11, you can get $50 off any Turo rental when you apply promo code 4JULY2019. See at Turo

Up to 25% off Hurom Slow Juicers Juice, there it is Chris Monroe/CNET Hurom makes high-end juicers, but unfortunately that results in high-end pricing. From July 1 to July 8, however, you can save 20% on all Hurom's Citrus Juicers and Alpha, Classic and Limited Edition Slow Juicers. The company is also knocking 25% off the H-AA and HZ Rose Gold Slow Juicers. CNET's Brian Bennett didn't love the H-AA's high price and complicated design, but users have been more forgiving: It has a 4.2-star review average from Amazon buyers and an even better rating from over 500 Hurom customers. See at Hurom Hurom H-AA Slow Juicer review

Other notable sales right now

Although these aren't July 4 deals, per se, there are plenty of other great bargains to be had right now. Among the highlights:

More to come!

Originally published on June 24.

Update, July 7: Removed expired deals.

