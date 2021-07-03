July 4 best TV deals: Save on models from LG, Insignia, Samsung, Toshiba and Vizio

This July 4 weekend, you'll find great deals on some of the best TVs that we've tested, including smaller budget models and larger OLED TVs. You'll also find the very best TV that CNET television guru David Katzmaier has ever reviewed. We update the prices regularly and note when something has sold out.

Sarah Tew/CNET By today's standards, this Insignia TV is undersized at 32 inches, and its 720p resolution lags behind the 4K standard. But it does serve up Amazon's Fire TV interface as well as an Alexa voice remote, and at a $50 discount it makes a great choice for a secondary or kids' room. We've seen this TV as low as $100, but $150 is still a great price for a 32-inch TV.

Amazon Here's another inexpensive Amazon Fire TV Edition TV. Two sizes up from the above Insignia, this 50-inch model from Toshiba delivers 4K resolution at a $70 discount. Read our Toshiba Amazon Fire TV Edition series review.

Amazon For $40 more than the above 50-inch Toshiba, you can step up to the 55-inch size. At its $100 discount, this Insignia model offers a great price for a 4K TV with Amazon's Fire TV system and voice remote.

Samsung If your main objective is getting a large TV then look no further than this Class 7 LED 4K TV from Samsung. This HDR-capable TV offers sharp details and realistic color while carrying an affordable price tag. It's powered by Tizen Smart TV, so you can stream all of your favorite apps and control them via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. This 70-inch model is $70 off this weekend at Best Buy.

David Katzmaier/CNET Want to go all out and spend more for the best picture quality? You've come to the right place. Quite simply, the LG OLEDCX delivers the picture against which all other TVs are measured. Yeah, it's the best TV that CNET's David Katzmaier has ever reviewed (and he's seen a few over the years). If you're ready to spring for an OLED TV, this is the one to get. The 65-inch model has actually dropped to a an even lower price of $1,760 (previously $,1850) on Amazon; the bad news is that there are not that many in stock. Read our LG OLEDCX series review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Vizio makes an OLED TV too, and it's on sale at Best Buy for a bit more than the LG above, but there are plenty in stock. Katzmaier hasn't reviewed it yet and for a TV this expensive, he says he'd lean toward the sure thing (in other words, the LG). But if you want OLED image quality for a competitive price, you'd get that from Vizio right now.



