Fourth Bioshock game is in development without veteran creative director

2K Games

The Bioshock video game series from 2K Games has plunged players deep into the ocean and sent them soaring through the skies. After seven years, a new game is in development at Cloud Chamber, a new development studio, 2K Games said Monday. The studio tweeted the announcement on Monday morning as well. The fourth game will be developed over the next several years, according to 2K's tweet.

"We can't wait to see where its powerful narrative and iconic, first-person shooter gameplay head in the future with our new studio team at Cloud Chamber leading the charge," David Ismailer, president of 2K, said in a release Monday.

Though the game is returning, the franchise's creative director, Kevin Levine, who worked on the original Bioshock and Bioshock: Infinite, isn't. Cloud Chambers' new head is Kelley Gilmore, 2K Games confirmed Monday.

"Ken and his team at Ghost Story Games are fully immersed in creating a new, unique entertainment experience that will surely be another incredible game for all of us to enjoy. He is not affiliated with Cloud Chamber (the new studio) or the development process," a 2K Games spokesperson said in an email.

Today, 2K announced the founding of Cloud Chamber, its newest development studio. This team of storytellers has begun work on the next iteration of the acclaimed @BioShock franchise, which will be in development for the next several years.



2K Games didn't have any further details to share regarding the next installation. The fourth game will follow Bioshock (2000), Bioshock 2 (2010) and Bioshock: Infinite (2013).