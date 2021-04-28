Four Seasons Total Landscaping (remember them?) tweets Rudy Giuliani joke

Four Seasons Total Landscaping is still out there, landscaping, selling Make America Rake Again T-shirts and joking about its own bizarre place in political history. On Wednesday, the gardening business seized on news involving federal investigators searching Rudy Giuliani's apartment and office to make a Giuliani joke. Its Twitter account shared a fake photo showing FBI agents trekking though the landscaping business' parking lot with the caption, "Wrong apartment. We kicked him out months ago."

Wrong apartment. We kicked him out months ago. pic.twitter.com/uDb84az8Qq — Four Seasons Total Landscaping (@therealfstl1992) April 28, 2021

The New York Times and other media outlets reported that investigators "obtained the search warrants as part of an investigation into whether Mr. Giuliani broke lobbying laws as President Trump's personal lawyer." According to the report, cell phones and other electronic devices were seized. Giuliani denied any wrongdoing in a statement obtained by the Times.

Giuliani's actual apartment is on Madison Avenue in Manhattan, nowhere near the Philadelphia landscaping company he helped make famous last fall. On Nov. 7, 2020, Giuliani held a press conference in the company's parking lot, and then-President Donald Trump tweeted that the event would be held at the ritzy Four Seasons hotel instead.

To clarify, President Trump’s press conference will NOT be held at Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia.

It will be held at Four Seasons Total Landscaping— no relation with the hotel. — Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center (@FSPhiladelphia) November 7, 2020

When that turned out not to be true, there was plenty of speculation that Giuliani's team had goofed, calling the wrong Four Seasons business thinking it was the hotel. The Times later reported that while the president misunderstood which Four Seasons business was involved, the campaign didn't make a mistake and book the wrong location.

Social-media users couldn't stop making jokes about the Four Seasons mixup last year and many were happy to have the landscaping business joining in the humor once again.

"It's obvious Four Seasons Total Landscaping is great at providing shade from more than just trees!," wrote one Twitter user.

It's obvious Four Seasons Total Landscaping is great at providing shade from more than just trees!

Wishing your company much prosperity for many years to come. 😎💰🍀 — Shelley (@bookworm474) April 28, 2021

One Twitter user asked,"How do we not have a documentary yet about that infamous day?"

How do we not have a documentary yet about that infamous day? — Randy Galloway (@Randy_Galloway) April 28, 2021

To that question, Four Seasons Total Landscaping replied that one was "Coming soon! In the final editing stage!" and tagged filmmakers Christopher Stoudt and Glen Zipper.

Coming soon! In the final editing stage. — Four Seasons Total Landscaping (@therealfstl1992) April 28, 2021

The tweet from Four Seasons Total Landscaping had over 43,000 likes and 10,000 retweets in five hours. And the company even offers T-shirts playing off the tweet -- the shirts show an outline of the building with the company name and the words, "RUDY MOVED OUT."

But apparently the tweet upset some readers, as the business later tweeted, "Feels good to be getting death threats and crude phone calls to the office, again. Shoutout to Knoxville, TN."