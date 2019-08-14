Four Loko's new drink is making Twitter relive past hangovers

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

The ghost of hangovers past is paying a visit to Twitter in the wake of a newly announced hard seltzer from Four Loko.

The beverage maker unveiled the drink Tuesday. It's 14% alcohol by volume and the can says it's the "hardest seltzer in the universe." By Wednesday, it was trending on Google and folks on Twitter had plenty to say about prior run-ins with Four Loko.

Let's relive our youth and see how well we survive this time around #fourloko #hardseltzer https://t.co/Vypwzxsq0W — Janice Williams (@ManhattanJan) August 14, 2019

Me welcoming Four Loko back in my life after it tried to kill me 10 years ago. pic.twitter.com/0SAiAPY7a4 — The Great Sambino (@the_awillis) August 14, 2019

When you try to remember what happened the night you drank Four Loko. pic.twitter.com/Crsj53dpiN — Cameron Grant (@CoolerCamGhost) August 14, 2019

Four Loko is trending👀 I remeber those days lol pic.twitter.com/BLluIzVR0p — Shayla (@MakeupShayla) August 14, 2019

Four Loko seltzer is going to be 14% alcohol. It’s like 2010 all over again... pic.twitter.com/RNv4pHRNJw — jovan (@JovanSekhon) August 14, 2019

If you don't quite remember the original buzz around Four Loko, the drink drew criticism in 2010 for combining alcohol and caffeine. CBS News reported at the time that Four Loko's primary product was a 23.5 ounce drink that was 12% abv, with about the same amount of caffeine as a cup of coffee. In advance of an expected FDA ban, Four Loko nixed the caffeine. Nevertheless, it earned a certain reputation on college campuses and elsewhere. The controversy also set off plenty of reminders for folks to drink responsibly.

Meanwhile, Four Loko seems to be pleased with the attention online.