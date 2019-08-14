Four Loko's new drink is making Twitter relive past hangovers

The ghost of hangovers past is paying a visit to Twitter in the wake of a newly announced hard seltzer from Four Loko.
The beverage maker unveiled the drink Tuesday. It's 14% alcohol by volume and the can says it's the "hardest seltzer in the universe." By Wednesday, it was trending on Google and folks on Twitter had plenty to say about prior run-ins with Four Loko.
If you don't quite remember the original buzz around Four Loko, the drink drew criticism in 2010 for combining alcohol and caffeine. CBS News reported at the time that Four Loko's primary product was a 23.5 ounce drink that was 12% abv, with about the same amount of caffeine as a cup of coffee. In advance of an expected FDA ban, Four Loko nixed the caffeine. Nevertheless, it earned a certain reputation on college campuses and elsewhere. The controversy also set off plenty of reminders for folks to drink responsibly.
Meanwhile, Four Loko seems to be pleased with the attention online.
