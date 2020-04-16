Fossil

A smartwatch is anything but essential right now -- unless, I guess, you've started a new home-fitness routine and want heart-rate monitoring? Or you have health issues and want heart-rate monitoring? In which case this deal might prove very much essential. And if not, well, it's still a $275 product on sale for $99.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, the when you apply promo code FOSSILGEN4 at checkout. It originally sold for $275 and is currently $129 at both Fossil and Amazon. (There are , but I couldn't get that code to work with any of them. Your mileage may vary.)

In addition to HR monitoring, the Gen 4 Explorist offers advanced features such as GPS, Google Pay and a swimproof design (though you'll probably want to swap out the leather band for something else). It runs Wear OS, meaning it's a natural fit for Android devices but can also be used with iPhones, just with some limitations.

CNET hasn't reviewed the Gen 4, and reviews I've seen elsewhere are fairly mixed. The big complaint -- common to Wear OS watches -- is with battery life. But I think once you get accustomed to putting the watch on the charger every night (which is what I do with my Apple Watch), it's really no big deal.

And like I always say: When there's a major discount in the offing, it's easier to overlook shortcomings. The vast majority of Wear OS watches sell for at least $250, so getting one for $99 feels like a win.

Your thoughts?

