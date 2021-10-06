Fossil watches, bags and accessories are up to 50% off right now

Amazon

Finding trendy and affordable accessories is difficult when you're not used to shopping for fashion. But Amazon's deal of the day on makes it a bit easier for you to find something to level up your street or business casual style. A personal anecdote: Fossil was actually my first "adult" purse brand. It was a crossbody bag that wasn't as beautiful as , but was just as effective. I took it everywhere even when it didn't match the clothes I wore because I loved its durability.

I love this deal for a few reasons. The first one is its product range. This Fossil deal is for men and women so you'll find watches, purses, wallets, belts and ID bracelets in neutral colors like black and brown as well as fanciful patterns like stripes and sparkles. And, because Fossil is an affordable brand already, today's discount makes it even more attractive. I think of Fossil as a starter brand for young people and a cost-effective label for the anyone on the go.