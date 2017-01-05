Fossil plans to release over 300 new connected watches in 2017

Robots, laptops and a giant flash drive: All that matters from CES so far

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Who said wearables were dead?

Fossil believes the category has a bright future and has announced that it will be releasing more than 300 connected watches this year. Fossil Group is planning to release a variety of smartwatches, hybrid watches and fitness trackers throughout the year from brands like Fossil, Armani Exchange, Skagen and Misfit. Despite the push to more advanced technology, the company noted that it is committed to innovating with a fashion-first approach.

"Customers crave connectivity that doesn't compromise style. We're creating more options to seamlessly integrate desired tech features into our customers' style and lifestyle," said Greg McKelvey, chief strategy and digital officer of Fossil Group. "Fossil Group's design, scale, speed to market and unrivaled portfolio of fashion brands, coupled with our cloud and app platform,and tech and hardware innovation, have pulled us ahead of the wearables pack."

In 2016, Fossil launched more than 140 wearables from a wide-range of partners, including Chaps, Diesel, Emporio Armani, Kate Spade New York, Michael Kors, Misfit and Skagen brands. The highlighted how its watches are available across 40 countries and in 20 languages.

