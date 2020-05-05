Forza Street is free to play on your phone right now

Microsoft

Forza is one of the gaming's most acclaimed racing franchises, and now you can play it on your phone. Kind of. Forza Street, a free-to-play street racing game that looks more like Need For Speed than the Forza you know and love, launched on both Android and iOS on Tuesday.

Taking place in Miami, Forza Street launched last year as a free-to-play game on PC. With Tuesday's iOS and Android launch, it's the first time a Forza game has blessed a platform not owned by Microsoft. As with other street racing games, it's all about scoring new cars and giving them all manor of upgrades. Microtransactions abound.

The mainline franchise is split into two separate series. Forza Motorsport, developed by Turn 10 Studios, is Gran Turismo-esque racing sim that puts you on professional tracks. Forza Horizon, by Playground Games, features open-world driving, with each game taking place in different countries.

The most recent Forza game was 2018's Horizon 4. Next up is an untitled Motorsport title (if I was a betting man, I'd say Forza Motorsport 8), likely to launch on the Xbox Series X.

Forza Street, meanwhile, is developed by Electronic Square, and began its life as a title called Miami Street before being rebranded as a Forza title.