Forza Horizon 5 gameplay footage revealed at E3 2021

Microsoft

During its E3 showcase on Sunday, Microsoft finally put the rumors to bed and revealed Forza Horizon 5. Almost predictably, it looks fantastic.

You can watch the trailer below.

Like previous Forza games, there is a variety of terrain to drive across and a slew of vehicles to drive. The open-world racer takes place in Mexico and even has an active volcano for players to drive to. There are also new multiplayer game modes like one where you smash pinatas scattered across the area.

Given the breakneck pace with which Microsoft tends to release Forza games, it's been hot minute since we've played one. Forza Horizon 4, which was set in the UK, was released back in 2018 with a Lego expansion pack releasing the next year. But historically Microsoft has usually released a new Forza game annually, alternating between the "Motorsport" and "Horizon" brands.

Regardless, Forza Horizon 5 is headed for release on Nov. 9 and will be part of Xbox Game Pass.