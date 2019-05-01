Fortnite's volcano might erupt soon

Epic Games

When Epic released Season 8 of Fortnite: Battle Royale in February, there was a new addition to the island: a volcano. Now that volcano is looking to blow.

Fortnite players noticed on Wednesday that something was different when they landed. The area around the volcano was shaking and a rune appeared above it. Players began "feeding" the volcano items and materials, which caused a meter in the rune itself to fill and made the volcano more active.

Later in the afternoon, the volcano stopped accepting items, which players assumed would be the end of the event, but the volcano has yet to fully erupt.

This volcano event is one of several events conducted by Epic for Fortnite: Battle Royale as a way to end a season. The first major event came in Season 3 when a meteor appeared in the sky eventually leading to a meteor shower weeks later. In the case of Season 8, there are five runes located at Loot Lake that required players to interact with them in various ways such as attacking them with pickaxes or dancing. If and when this volcano erupts, it is likely the island will have some major changes.

