Fortnite's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker event adds lightsabers to game

Fortnite isn't just one of the most popular video games right now, it also looks to be a fine place to promote a film. The popular battle royale game hosted a never-before-seen clip from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker during an in-game event Saturday. But more importantly, there are now lightsabers in the game.

Saturday's event had a few hiccups early on, as server issues kept many players from joining. However, after being pushed back approximately 12 minutes from the 2 p.m. ET start time, the show kicked off with the Millennium Falcon flying in ahead of pursuing TIE Fighters.

After a quick sky battle, the Falcon landed, and out came a holographic character voiced by Geoff Keighley, producer and creator of The Game Awards. He introduced director J.J. Abrams who had his own in-game avatar.

In the Rise of Skywalker scene shown, Rey, Finn and Poe infiltrate a First Order starship. When confronted by Stormtroopers, Rey shows off her force powers by doing a Jedi Mind Trick.

It was a quick clip, and then players were asked to pick their favorite lightsaber color. Shortly after, TIE Fighters attacked the players. The sky went dark and everything slowed down. Then a voice that sounded like Emperor Palpatine's proclaimed that today would be the day of the Sith.

Then, as the First Order ships disappeared, a case was left where the Millennium Falcon had been. Inside were lightsabers with the color corresponding to the choices players had made previously.

And that's it. There's a new set of Star Wars-themed challenges for players to complete, but servers are still buckling after the show.

The Star Wars challenges are:

Deal 100 damage with a lightsaber

Raise your banner to capture TIE Fighter crash sites

Block 50 damage with a lightsaber

First Order Stormtrooper eliminations with a lightsaber or from beyond 100m

Deal 200 damage with a First Order Blaster Rifle to opponents or First Order Stormtroopers

Lightsabers are found randomly in chests. They take up a weapon slot and can also deflect bullets. The First Oder Blaster Rifle is also another weapon found in chests. TIE Fighter crash sites are located across the island where there's a plume of smoke.

